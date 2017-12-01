‘Dolores’ film scheduled for Stockton premiere

The documentary film ‘Dolores’ will make its Stockton premiere at the 9th San Joaquin International Film Festival (SJIFF9) on Saturday, Dec. 16.

‘Dolores’ chronicles the life of labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

Huerta grew up in Stockton and attended Stockton College which later became Delta College.

“It is very fitting that ‘Dolores’ – this powerful, special and timely Central Valley story – can screen as part of SJIFF9 as the festival is based in Stockton, where Dolores Huerta has always considered her home, a place where she grew up, and a place where she began her activism,” said festival director Sophoan Sorn.

Huerta has been invited to the screening, according to Sorn, but he is unable to confirm her attendance at this date.

‘Dolores’ was directed by Peter Bratt and produced by Carlos Santana.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Jan. 2017.

It won the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 60th San Francisco Film Festival in May.

The San Francisco Chronicle described the film as “exuberantly inspiring.”

‘Dolores opened for limited national release on Sept. 17.

It played at The State Theatre in Modesto and The Tower Theatre in Sacramento in September.

In Stockton, ‘Dolores’ will be screened as part of what Sorn called a “one day, mega-marathon… with films from morning through night.”

Three documentary films, two narrative feature films and eight short films are scheduled.

Included in the SJIFF9 line-up is “Listen” which was released in Fall 2017.

‘Listen’ is a narrative film written and directed by Linden-native Erahm Christopher and shot in Linden and Manteca.

It tells the story of a new high school counselor working with at-risk students.

The film challenges the adults in its audience to think about how they communicate with youth.

“I’m excited to have ‘Listen’ projected at the SJIFF9 and in the county where so many residents donated their time and energy to make this important project possible,” said Christopher.

Following the ‘Listen’ screening, there will be a discussion about filmmaking in San Joaquin County.

SJIFF9 will be held at the Janet Leigh Theatre on the University of Pacific campus in Stockton.

For the full film schedule and advance tickets, visit sjiff.com.