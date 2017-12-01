Know the difference between brand, price

Christmas is coming and people are on their way to picking up the most well-known brand items, whether it be a Coach purse or the latest MacBook.

While deciding which merchandiser items to get, have you ever thought what the difference is between prices and the brand name associated with the item?

When we go to a store like Victoria Secret to buy bras, why do we willingly pay more for a lace bra that will be ruined after two or three washes?

At Target you can get more than one bra for less than what you pay at Victoria Secret and know that you bought quality bras at reasonable prices.

The reason being is that indeed you can purchase bras for a lesser price at Target, but the quality will not compare to that of Victoria Secret. The material itself is just the beginning of what makes the bras stand apart from one another.

What about that Michael Kors winter jacket you bought at Macy’s for more than $100 dollars that was also sold at Marshall’s for half the price?

Is that not the same brand and designer?

Or are we still going to make the same ignorant argument that because it was sold at a store like Marshall’s, it lost its value.

Contrary to what some believe, it’s not always the best idea to purchase lower costing items, because as we were once taught, you get what you pay for.

In some cases, your best bet is to spend a little extra money but know that you are getting your money’s worth.

Recently, the newest Apple MacBook was released and yes, it was priced on the higher end of the scale, however with a product such as Apple not only are you buying the merchandise you are also paying for a guarantee.

You can walk out of the store knowing that your computer will run efficiently and in the case that it doesn’t the Apple brand is known for helping customers fix issues and get what they paid for.

Take a look at iPhones versus Samsung cell phones, you pay extra for being an iPhone user but is there an actual debate that can be made about the photo quality you are guaranteed on an iPhone?

Even though both phones make phone calls and send out text messages equally there is a significant difference.

If you want to take a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Paris a Samsung phone often times takes a decent photo, but contains a pixilated image.

In contrast, an iPhone will give you your money’s worth by taking a photo that looks as though you could touch the screen and see the Eiffel Tower first hand.

Personally, I don’t think it’s a question about if brands matter, the better question would be in what instances do brands benefit someone?

Not everything you buy has to be top notch brands or made by the most elite designers but if you are buying something that you know you will need for the long run it’s better to spend a bit more money and get what you paid for.