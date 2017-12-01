Mustangs defeated in preseason battle

The Delta College Men’s Basketball team lost to Canada College 88-73 on Nov. 22 at the Joseph Blanchard gymnasium.

Canada No. 4 Marcel Burton, top, takes a shot for three points as San Joaquin Delta College No. 11 Austin Dongon attempts to deflect the shot on Nov. 22.

The Mustangs came back from a 20-point deficit and brought the score back to six points but the Canada College offense was too much to hold off for the Mustangs.

At the start of the game the Mustangs came out with energy and only trailed four at the half but hit a wall in the second half when the Mustangs failed to consistently get stops.

Throughout the game the referees called a tight game blowing the whistle for a ton of close fouls. Canada College Head Coach Mike Reynoso was called for a technical foul during the second half of the game.

Sophomore guard Jhordin Mellion was the only Mustang to score in double digits as he finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and three assists.

There were three Mustangs tied with nine Point Guard Keith Terry, Guard Alex Smith and forward Spence Monterio.

The Mustangs got to the free-throw line 26 times and made 19, while Canada College got there nine times.

Delta’s opportunities were there for the Mustangs to change the pace of the game but Canada College always got a bucket when necessary.

The Mustangs are off to a rough start of the season with this loss taking them to a 1-3 record this season..The Mustangs do have an opportunity to turn the season around with an upcoming tournament in San Francisco at the Community College of San Francisco tournament Dec 1-3.