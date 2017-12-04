End-of-the-year events

By Emily Beaton
1 – Village West Marina Lighted Boat Show
Stockton

Village West Marina Guest Deck

5.pm. to 8 p.m.

Free cookies and activities

2-3 Festival of  Trees

Lodi

San Joaquin County

Historical Museum

Micke Grove Park

10 a.m to 4 p.m.

$10 general admission

$2 children 2-12

Children under 2 free

9 – “A Joy-Filled Christmas”

Stockton

St. Mary’s High School

Morelli Gymnasium

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free admission

8-10 – “The Grinch: LIVE”

Manteca

Christian Worship Center

6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.

Free admission

16 – “The Nutcracker”

Stockton

San Joaquin Delta College

Atherton Auditorium

2 p.m.

$25 general admission

16 – Neon Night

Stockton

Oak Park Ice Arena

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$10 general admission

17 –Breakfast with Santa

Stockton

The Reserve at Spanos Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$15 general admission

31 – New Years Eve

Stockton

The Reserve at Spanos Park

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$50 general admission