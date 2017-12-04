End-of-the-year events

Village West Marina Guest Deck
5.pm. to 8 p.m.
Free cookies and activities
2-3 Festival of Trees
Lodi
San Joaquin County
Historical Museum
Micke Grove Park
10 a.m to 4 p.m.
$10 general admission
$2 children 2-12
Children under 2 free
9 – “A Joy-Filled Christmas”
Stockton
St. Mary’s High School
Morelli Gymnasium
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Free admission
8-10 – “The Grinch: LIVE”
Manteca
Christian Worship Center
6:30 p.m to 8 p.m.
Free admission
16 – “The Nutcracker”
Stockton
San Joaquin Delta College
Atherton Auditorium
2 p.m.
$25 general admission
16 – Neon Night
Stockton
Oak Park Ice Arena
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
$10 general admission
17 –Breakfast with Santa
Stockton
The Reserve at Spanos Park
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$15 general admission
31 – New Years Eve
Stockton
The Reserve at Spanos Park
8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
$50 general admission