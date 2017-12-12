Delta College Feral Cat Community Holiday Calendars sold on Campus

The Delta College Feral Cat Community is now selling holiday calendars to fund the many services they offer.

This organization is a mainly faculty lead out to help feed, spay and neuter the feral cats that call Delta College home.

The calendars come in two options and can be bought in the cashier’s office in the admin building.

The Feral Cat Community raises money for the spaying and neutering of the cats illegally dumped on campus.

They also take turns feeding the cats in the 8 feed stations spread around Holt, Locke, Shima and Science and Math buildings as well as the Vineyard across Cunningham parking lot.

The already spayed and neutered cats have their ears minorly clipped and are hard to find around our campus.

“They just got printed out last week so we have sold less than ten so far, we do need the sales for the vet bills of the cats,” said ____ “Most of us are staff and teachers who work here who take turns feeding. I’m a monday feeder. We have a lady retiring who fed on wednesdays.”

Anyone who would like to join the Delta College Feral Cat Community organization can.

“People will retire and we find someone to cover that day and to help out and feed cats.”

Often the same cats come to a specific feeding station becoming recognizable to the faculty members around that area.

“I think there is some people who kind of name specific cats over the years. I know the child development center has three cats and the director of the program does have names for them. They are Peaches, Allie and Heff.” said ____

These regular cats are often named by how they look.

“There is probably 20 on campus, we try to keep them concealed so they are not that noticeable to the students and faculty,” said.

The calendars are still on sale for 2018 and can be bought at the Clerk’s office in the Admin Building.