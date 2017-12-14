Espinoza takes over as interim athletic director

Tony Espinoza is the new Interim Director of Athletics at Delta College.

He started in the position on Nov. 1, coming to Delta after working full-time for Stockton Unified School District, specifically Stagg High School.

Espinoza was an adjunct instructor and assistant basketball instructor previously.

Espinoza has taken on a new set of responsibilities that come with the job.

His job includes “basically overseeing all the athletic programs offered here at Delta. Work with eligibility, facilities, staffing, scheduling of classes, athletic event scheduling, compliance, etc,” said Espinoza in an email interview.

With the new job comes new challenges as well as new rewards.

“The most enjoyable part so far is getting to know the coaches, the athletes and some of the other staff here at Delta. A lot of very supportive people determined to help our Delta students succeed … The early struggles I think are common when transitioning into a new position,” said Espinoza.

Espinoza replaces Daryl Arroyo, the former director. Arroyo had served as athletic director since 2013. Arroyo moved into the position of Dean of Humanities, Social Science, Education, Kinesiology and Athletics, first as acting dean last spring before officially taking the role this semester.

“Delta is fortunate to have hired someone with over a decade of athletic director experience and a strong connection to the Stockton community. Tony has hit the ground running and is transitioning well into his new position,” said Arroyo.

With having just become the athletic director, Espinoza hasn’t yet experienced what it’s like to work with every sport.

“When I started most of the fall sports were winding down, basketball had just started and spring doesn’t kick off until January. I’ll have a better understanding of all sports hopefully by the middle of next fall,” said Espinoza.