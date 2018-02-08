Celebrating Dr. King on campus

Delta College is hosting the “Awaken the Dream” concert on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in the Warren Atherton Auditorium.

Tickets are free for students, but must be obtained from the Box Office prior to performance.

The concert centers around a celebration of the words, life, and inspiration of Martin Luther King Jr. Featured performances

include Stockton’s Poet Laureate Tama Brisbane, Joshua Washington, The Danville Community Band, as well as newly commissioned work by David Conte.

The concert is presented by the Stockton Chorale and is supported in part by a grant from the City of Stockton Arts Commission.