Men’s basketball late game rally not enough to top Modesto

The Delta College’s mens basketball fell to Modesto Junior College at Joseph Blanchard Gymnasium 92-83 on Jan. 30.

The Mustangs (9-11) couldn’t get used to the fast-paced offense the Pirates (16-7) ran and trailed by 17 early.

The Mustangs clawed back and brought the game within single digits late in the second half, but failed to get the necessary stops needed to try steal the game back from the Pirates.

The first half started rough when Delta went down 2-18 within the first five minutes. After the first-time out, Delta then brought it’s intensity.

Mustang’s No. 3 Jon Berna finished shooting 6-12 from the field for a team high 16 points and also added a team high eight assists in the loss.

“I just feel like we came out flat in the first half, they got guys that can score, we needed to came out with the same intensity we had in the second half in the first,” said No. 3 Jon Berna.

Mustangs are on a three-game losing streak while still over .500 (6-5) in conference play.

The basketball program stands in fourth place in conference standings.

“We just need to keep winning games and get into the playoffs then hopefully we can make a deep run,” said Berna.

Spencer Monteiro No. 24 finished with the teams only double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing a team high 13 rebounds.

Forward Alex Smith came off the bench with a well needed offensive spark shooting 4-10 from three and finishing with 14 points.

“We have to work better as a group and get things started early,” said Smith.Smith arrives to the game 2-3 hours early and goes through various stretches while getting shots up before home games, while Berna has a superstition of eating a peanut butter jelly sandwich game day. The Mustangs next home game is against American River College on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Blanchard Gym.