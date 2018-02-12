Mustangs go undefeated in double-header games

Returning from a defeat by West Valley, the Mustangs softball team played its second and third games of the season on Feb. 24 against Cabrillo College and College of Sequoias.

The Mustangs won both games, 4-2 against Cabrillo and 8-7 against Sequoias.

Delta’s Makayla Altheide scored the team’s first point of the game with a home run.

However, the team was down one by the fifth inning after Cabrillo scored two hits prior.

The Mustangs managed to make a strong comeback entering the sixth inning as the bases were loaded and the team had zero outs.

The team scored to tie up the game and by the end of the sixth inning and managed to score once more solidifying their lead winning the game 4-2 Mustangs.

“We played good defense, we ran into some base running outs but we put some pressure on them and they did a good job responding so I wasn’t upset with that, but overall I was very pleased,” said Head Coach Jim Fisher.

During the middle of the game pitcher, Samantha Martinez lost her stride a bit but managed to hash it out just in time.

“It was just some missed communication on pitching but I knew once we went in and we talked to each other between innings that we were going to figure it out and we did and we went back to work,” said Martinez.

Fisher also had some insight on Martinez’s’ pitching performance during the game.

“She came into west valley and she got roughed up a little bit and so this game she was much calmer much more confident probably because she went out and she played so I think you could see her right through the middle they were adjusting to her so we had to adjust back … so she did a good job adjusting to them and getting them out,” Fisher said.

The Mustangs’ next home game will be on Feb. 13 against Foothill at 3 p.m.