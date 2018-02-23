Former NBA player brings motivation to campus

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf gives a speech on African American identity and his struggle coming up in a negative society.

Abdul-Rauf was suspended from NBA while sitting during the National Anthem in 1996. The suspension lead to him finding spiritual purpose and finding out where he belonged.

Today, Abdul-Rauf is a motivational speaker who lets others know not to give up in the face of adversity.

“I don’t want to die with unfinished business,” said Abdul-Rauf.

Abdul-Rauf’s speeches were one of the series events going on at Delta in commemoration of Black History Month.