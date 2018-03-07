Counseling hosts collaboration event

“We are graduating less than 20 percent of high school students who are prepared for college,” said Kristina Aguilera, a parent liaison of Stockton Unified School District.

Aguilera was one of many education advocates to attend Counselor Collaboration Day, hosted by the Delta College Counseling and Special services Services, on Feb. 23.

High school students of today are the college students of tomorrow.

Counselor Collaboration Day was dedicated to informing counselors and teachers on ways to assist young adults in preparation for college.

College is scary. New faces, instructors and atmosphere.

The conference was open to new ideas and allowing teacher and counselors to network with one another on tactics and actions that can be taken to ensure students the easiest transition possible.

“One of the ones I feel would be the best benefit for any high school regardless of where they are at would be to have a buddy system with like middle school students so like that they get the support, you know moving forward into high school. It gives a chance for high school students to

feel like okay, I am peer and now I am inspiring somebody else. And who knows, maybe get some of our fellow high school graduate to come back and be peer mentor for transitioning high school student,” said high school counselor Araceli Verduzco.

Every school is different when it comes to implementing innovative programs for student transitioning from high school to college. The aspiration is to get all students to graduate from college.

However, not all students can take the same route.

Counselors like Verduzco want to get on a personal level with students. Understanding student’s goals and aspirations will allow them to feel more open to asking questions about college and what

path is best to take once graduated.

Speakers from Delta College gave these high school counselor a different perspective and understanding on ways to help students transition easily and successfully.

“The incentive program provided through TASK (Transition for Academic Success is Key), will help students build knowledge and skill necessary to be successful,” said DSPS Counselor Dr. Alina Sala.

The full-day event also included break out sessions and tours of campus career education programs.