Softball wins one, rain stops the other

The Delta College softball team took on Consumes River College on Saturday, March 3, playing a double header against the Hawkeyes.

Although rain was in the forecast that didn’t stop the Mustangs from winning 4-3. The second game was postponed due to rain and hail.

The starting pitcher for Mustang was Freshman Marissa Espinoza. She is making her 10th appearance for Delta Mustang. Espinoza holds the record of 4-5 before Saturday start.

With only giving up two runs, Espinoza got to settle down in the next few inning and struck out the side. She begins to settle down in the innings by striking out the remainder of the side.

Consumes River led 2-0. The bottom half of the Delta’s pitching order brought a Taylor Ward drive and the Mustangs first run making it 2-1.

After having one out Delta’s Gabby Olivas tied the game up with a base hit bringing a runner in.

In the top, the fifth inning the Hawkeyes retook the lead to make it 3-2.

Delta was down by one heading into the 7th inning.

With the last chance to tie or win the game Delta’s Raquel Rivera drove in the tying run making it 3-3.

The Mustangs’ Janelle Rodriguez helped secure the win. She drove in the winning run defeating the Hawkeyes. Delta won the first game of the double header.

Although having a shaky start Delta’s Espinoza was the winning pitcher for the first game. She improved her record to 5-5. She faced 31 Batter in 7 innings.

With little time to spare due to the second game Assistant Coach Brian Cobb took time to reflect on the game and what to expect in the second game of the double header.

Cobb was confident Delta could win the second the game.

“This is a huge advantage going into the second the second game,” said Cobb. “We have confidence in the girls and they know what they are doing.”

The first pitch of the second game was a little after 2:30 p.m. but the game was postponed in the top of the second inning with intention to resume on Thursday at 3 p.m., after press time, at Delta.

The team’s next home game is March 10 against American River at 12 p.m.