Breaking it down at Delta

Break, or B-boying, is a type of hip hop dance originating in the Bronx.

“Breaking” refers a point in a song where there’s no lyrics, just the beat, and people dance during the song break.

While breakdancing seems to have diminished in popularity in recent years, its being revived at Delta College.

The Breakdance Club started last semester. The club only has nine members but there’s hope the number will rise.

“I started breakdancing in high school, I found out from a friend,” said Jaime Herrera, who acted as president and the advertiser for the club. “I was really fascinated the first day, I wasn’t really good at it at first, it was really exhausting but I really enjoyed it.”

Herrera said he was president of a similar club in high school, and he used the experience to start the club on campus.

Brandon Aldana, who acts as an instructor and choreographer, said dancing was a way to release energy.

Lavern Brewer, a freestyle unique and also an instructor, shared he started dancing when he was younger.

“I do turfing and animation, you can express yourself and how you feel. You can do different moves and follow the patterns of different beats,” he said.

Herrera said the club wasn’t easy to start.

First they had to find an advisor. Associate Professor Nena Bush stepped up.

“She’s sweet,” said Herrera. “Whenever we practice, she’s always looking to help us improve.”

The next step was to gather dancers and tell them about the club. From that a core group came together.

“I was the one with the most experience,” said Aldana. “I was on and off of [dancing] but since I found more dancers it rekindled my drive for it.”

Aldana said each member of the core group served as instructors.

Breakdancing, or b-boying helps build a lot, said Aldana. It helps build agility, gives you a better physique, helps with self-discipline and it opens the mind.

It builds value and originality and helps develop a person’s independence and individuality.

“You’re always growing as a dancer,” he said.

As an instructor, you have to know the strengths and weaknesses of your students.

“I like to see what their strengths are and I like to incorporate that,” said Aldana. “I start with the movement, execution and then the structure. First we gotta know what the strengths are, so we can show diversity within our dances. Gliding, mixing up with b-boy, toprock, turfing, we’ll be able to incorporate smoothly. Tie it all together and show that as a crew, we’re all unique with different styles.”

Herrera said the purpose of the club was to gather all types of dancers, and to make a diverse club.

“I’ve been dancing since birth,” said Tobias Brice, who is also an instructor. “It was something I just picked up. As a baby, you hear music and you just feel it. You get to dancing and it hasn’t left me. When I get to the club, I feel dancing and vibes. Vibes is a strong thing that matters to me. If we can all relate and be on the same page, there’s nothing better than that.”

Herrera wants people to get out of their comfort zone and to try different things.

“I see all these dancers doing the same thing,” said Brewer. “What I’m trying to do is to be unique, different from other people. Turf animation, I’ll put together to look different.”

The club has big plans for the future. Members plan on cultivating, maybe representing Delta starting with little sessions on campus.

“Jaime will be able to take initiative and I’ll start using my links to start networking,” said Aldana. The group plans to reach out to other colleges and high schools, spreading the word. Members want to inspire others to not give up and keep the spark going, build bridges and start battling other schools, while establishing a community. The hope is to maybe host an annual jam.

“Get your foundation down,” said Aldana. “Don’t worry about big power moves. Whether you’re doing toprock, downrock, power moves or freezes, just be in control of your body. Take your time and don’t rush.”

Herrera said to not be intimidated and to do research. He encourages people to come see what breakdancing is all about. He and the club invites anyone who wants to learn to the club’s meetings, which is located in 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thurday in Budd 201.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Print

