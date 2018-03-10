Bi-annual rummage sale helps Junior League raise funds for outreach

From snow skis to office supplies, the women of the Junior League of Stockton had it all at the 59th “Twice is Nice” rummage sale on March 3.

The passion members have for the bi-annual event is undeniable.

The event was about much more than a bargain hunt for the public. The Junior League of Stockton founded in 1927 has a mission, said Monica Harman, a member since 2005.

“Our mission is to promote volunteerism that’s number one, number two is to develop the potential of women as leaders whether it’s our members or our community. The last is to really go out and make a difference in our communities. All these women dressed in red today, that’s their mission,” said Harman.

The sale is both fundraiser and community service. Proceeds go to a number of projects.

“We support special needs education, academic success for special needs and our school children, in the past we’ve provided iPads for schools; we put on a big prom party for special needs, provide them with life skills training. We are constantly looking for other projects or other needs in the community that our membership wants to invest in,” said Elly Washington, another member and co-chair of the organization.

The members and volunteers work hard to sort out the rummage and find the best products.

“The sales that the Junior League put on quality wise are, it’s always high quality,” Washington said.

Members have their favorite parts.

Shannon Ding, a member since 2001, pointed out the community service component.

“It is a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of people to bring this together and make it happen,” she said. “But when we realize that there are people in this community that rely on this sale for their children’s clothes and birthday presents and Christmas presents and things that they need in their homes, it’s really fulfilling.”

For Harman, “the most heartwarming part of this is the afternoon at 1 p.m. everything is half off. The people that are parts of nonprofits that we work with, Haven of Peace, Women’s Center, Saint Mary’s Dining room, the shelter, Gospel Rescue Mission. We all give them these great big voucher bags, like the ones you get at Home Goods, we say fill them up it’s free.”

The day before the sale the League hosts a pre-party which is the fundraising component, said Ding.

The League charges $20 per ticket and have appetizers, drinks, dancing and the prices of items that night are doubled.

“People line up at 12 p.m. for the pre-party at four and they came with their chairs and it was raining, so we have people coming back year after year. They know who we are and like what we do,” said Harman.

The ladies have encountered valuable items and experiences over the years, such as designer purses and clothes and a rare, valuable piece of art;

Harman said there were two people who met at the sale and months later were married. She also recalls a young volunteer who was going to a job interview and was given professional clothing free of charge.