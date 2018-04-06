Tattoos: Classy, flashy or trashy?

Tattoos have and probably always will be a controversial topic that everyone likes to talk about.

More than a decade ago, tattoos were supposedly linked to the idea of gang members, sailors and bikers. But times have changed since then.

An average person now can pull back their sleeves and reveal one or two tattoos, and they don’t have to be associated with anything dangerous. Nowadays, a tattoo can hold multiple meanings, from artistic expression to remembrances of people or things.

A lot of people in this day and age still link tattoos with negativity, but I personally believe that that’s not the case anymore. Tattoos have gone from subculture to pop culture, and their popularity continues to grow. Their culture is changing and so should we.

In a study by Pew Research Center in 2014, 36 percent of Americans ages 18-25 have at least one tattoo. At this age, many Americans are starting to settle down with family and their careers, but there’s still a lot of jobs that don’t allow any ink on their skin. Or anything visible anyways.

Having tattoos on your skin doesn’t mean that you’re a bad person. I’ve met and seen plenty of people who are good people and they have tattoos.

Having tattoos won’t hinder how people work, they’re just works of art on people’s skin.

Many people like to say that having tattoos would be seen as distracting or unprofessional, and I see where they’re coming from.

But in this day and age I would like to ask those people to at least keep an open mind.

A lot of people say that the first thing they’ll do when they move out or get a job is to get a tattoo. I am definitely one of those people. I like to think it’s because most parents can be traditional and they do not want their children to get a tattoo. Tattoos are a form of self-expression and I believe that if someone wants to get a tattoo of something that makes them happy in their life, then people should feel free to. They shouldn’t be hindered with another person’s judgment or opinion.

As much as I support tattoos and a person’s right to self-expression, I do not support those tattoos that are offensive or vulgar. While I won’t talk bad about them, I won’t exactly compliment them either. Because like I said before, a person should be entitled to the tattoos that they want, even if their views are different from mine.