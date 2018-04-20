Fast food over home meals: is it always better?

Fast food places are often a college student’s best friend, for food anyways. It’s cheap(most of the time) and the majority of places have fast services.

But is all of this really a good thing?

Not necessarily.

Everyone knows that fast food places aren’t exactly the healthiest places to get something to eat. Think of all the money people could save if they stop buying so much fast food.

Instead of buying dinner from McDonald’s or some other fast food restaurant, people should try their hand at cooking at home, leaving the fast food places as a last resort.

A survey from 2011 from boundless.org finds that the average college student eats six to eight fast food meals a week. Many students don’t check nutritional labels when purchasing food.

A lot of fast food is highly processed and contains large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, unhealthy fats and sodium. These foods are almost always high in calories and offers little to no nutrition. And when fast food replaces nutritious whole foods in your diet, it can lead to a lot of health issues, including obesity spikes and higher risk of heart problems.

While it might not seem like a problem at the moment, this will catch onto them in the long run.

Home meals seem like the safer option. But not all college students know how to cook for themselves so they often resort to fast food places for their meals. A lot of these meals also are mainly out of convenience. It’s faster and you can grab and go. However there are more healthier and better options for that too.

The internet is a wonderful place to get recipes that are quick, easy and healthy. In as little as five minutes, someone can whip up a meal that is healthy and can keep them full for hours. If someone has a little more time, here’s this thing called meal prepping where a person can prep their meals for the week and they can just grab and go.

Fast food places do so much damage to someone’s body over time and honestly people should take care of their bodies. The damage it does is not worth it in the long run.

