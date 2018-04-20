Stockton’s cold-blooded attraction

The Serpentarium is a retail chain specializing in reptiles in Lodi, Stockton, Elk Grove, Roseville and Modesto.

In Lodi, the Serpentarium started as a live reptile museum in the 1970s.

After being purchased by a new owner, the museum was altered to a retail store and expanded to four other locations.

The company isn’t opposed to reopening the living museum as an addition to each store.

There are also plans to expand the chain and open at least one more store per year on average in other locations, according to Stockton’s Serpentarium Shift Lead Oliver Lang.

The current CEO and president of the Serpentarium is Robert Coral.

The Stockton Serpentarium store had various reptiles including boa snakes, bearded dragons, tortoises and turtles.

The employees also knew a good amount about each specimen and were happy to answer any of the customers’ questions.

“I’m more than enthralled to have a position where I get to work with the animals I love and I’m passionate about. I get to help people get over their fears of these animals … The look of a kid’s face when he gets a new lizard or frog is unbeatable,” said Lang. “Conversely, sometimes it can be a little tough when you’re dealing with people that hate what you love and you gotta kinda convince them that it’s not so bad.”

Lang also shared the quirky fun fact that you can see through one ear of a leopard gecko and out the other.

On top of that, Lang said many people fear reptiles because they haven’t been exposed to them often enough or even at all.

Many don’t know a majority of reptiles are harmless.

Until they get to a certain size, most snake bites actually feel like a cat scratch.

“Our imagination runs wild about things we don’t know about,” said Lang. “We’re more than happy to help anyone get over their fears if you want to come on by.”

Stockton’s Serpentarium store hours are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it is located at 1117 W. March Lane.

For more information, visit the Serpentarium’s website, snakemuseum.com.