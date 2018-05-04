Makeup more than skin deep

If there’s one thing you should know about me it’s that I like makeup.

No wait, I love makeup.

Nothing quite compares to having my eyebrows on fleek, chiseled cheekbones and my favorite: a bold lip.

Personally, I love a good lip gloss, and if I am looking to feel extra feisty or sexy I always reach for my Anastasia Beverly Hills red lip gloss in “Bordeaux.”

But see that’s the thing, I wear this color so I can feel feisty and sexy, not to impress you.

I’m sure we have all seen or heard of people, well scratch that, particularly young men, say: “Gotta take girls to the swimming pool on the first date.”

That’s stupid.

For one, when I feel good about myself, it means I’m in a good mood, which means others will feed off of my good energy and they’ll be in a good mood, which means we’re all going to be in a good mood and have a good time doing whatever we’re doing.

Second, if you feel the need to take a girl to the “swimming pool” on the first date because the girl, dare I say, you’re trying to take out, wears makeup, then you already aren’t worth her time.

You should like a girl for who she is on the inside and have an appreciation for what she does to make herself feel good whether its putting on makeup, going to the gym or anything else.

That said, I have experienced the young men I mention at the beginning of the article, maturity and all, myself.

Young men never had the appreciation or understanding of why I love makeup which is because it makes me feel good about myself and boosts my self-confidence.

It wasn’t until I met the man I am with today who truly appreciates my knack for makeup and my passion for making sure I take care of myself and do what I need to do to have extra confidence.

I understand not all women like to have a beat face of makeup and that’s the beauty of it.

Whether a woman just likes to wear mascara, or a woman just likes to wear concealer, or a woman likes to wear red lipstick every day, that is what makes her feel good and we as a whole should be happy that we’re all taking care of ourselves.

So, ladies (and gents), next time someone, says anything about you wearing too much makeup when you’re wearing a look that makes you feel feisty, sexy, or beautiful, make sure the statement goes in one ear and out the other.

We need to live in a world where we do what makes us happy and to all of the young men out there who felt the need to say I wear too much makeup, I’ll make sure my next look is dedicated to you, red lip gloss and all.