Mustangs volleyball breaks even in tourney

Last season, Delta College Women’s Volleyball team finished number two in the finals (25-5).

This season, the women’s team is already off to a great start with winning their first five matches against Yuba, Solano, De Anza, Taft and Shasta.

Delta Women’s Volleyball teams overall so far into the season is (6-2).

“I think we have a lot of girls that really want to compete and want to work hard for that number one spot this year, the girls are confident, working hard every day in the gym and we have a lot of girls this year so were loaded,” said Volleyball assistant coach Ashleigh Hedstrom.

During the Volleyball tournament held here at Delta on September 7-8, the team won two of the four matches.

They lost against Gavilan (12-25, 19-25, 19-25) and Cabrillo (21-25, 18-25, 19-25) but won against Shasta (25-10, 25-21, 25-14) and Butte (25-9, 25-22, 25-23).

During the match against Shasta in the second set, Mustangs had an amazing come back with the determination of all players.

Outside Hitter Angelique Stepanoff admits she has room to improve to win the number one title with her team, but gives new fans to the sport some things to look out for when watching the next matches.

“Watching the kills and seeing how excited we all get, and even though not a lot of people know volleyball, a lot of good digs happen in sets but focusing on hitting is one thing most people notice,” said Stepanoff.

Although the girls have been working hard all summer, the fall semester is only a few weeks in.

The number title might be the goal of the semester for the athletes, but maintaining a good G.P.A is on the brain too.

Playing her second volleyball season for the mustangs, Kelly Markham thinks both are achievable by working hard in and off of the court.

“We’re all trying to aim for a 3.0 – 3.5 or higher… our chemistry as a team is really good and is something you can’t teach in volleyball,” said Markham.