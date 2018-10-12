Cakery brings sweets to downtown Stockton

D’lilah Vanessa Pubill always dreamed of owning her own business. On Sept. 17, 2018, that dream came true with the grand opening of D’lilah’s Cakery.

D’lilah’s Cakery offerings include delicious gourmet cupcakes, specialty cupcakes, alcohol-infused cupcakes, cake jars, truffles, mermaid lemonade, glitterade and many more. With the help of her grandmother, Mary Griffin, she is booked for all of October with events such as birthdays, weddings and baby showers.

Pubill, 25, went straight into San Jose State after graduating high school and was enrolled in the Forensics Science program, but then realized that it wasn’t exactly her cup of tea. After watching programs with food art and sculpture, she decided she wanted to do something similar. That led Pubill to attend The Art Institute of Sacramento’s Culinary Arts program, graduating in 2014. She then moved from Manteca to Los Angeles and cooked for Disneyland for three years.

In 2017, she moved back to Manteca and got a business license and health permit to work out of her home. After a successful year of building a name for herself, Pubill thought it was time for her to get her own official business in downtown Stockton. She initially wanted to start her business in either San Francisco or Los Angeles but she wanted to be close to home and Stockton always stood out to her.

“Stockton is a city that is still growing and developing. It has that big city and artsy vibe,” said Pubill. “Honestly, it’s not as hard as people make it sound, saving a good couple thousand dollars and starting from home, building your name and get people hooked on what you got… as long as it’s good, people will want more of it.”

After waiting for an available space in downtown Stockton, Pubill found the perfect place for her business. Her cakery is located on 347 E Weber Ave.

Pubill said that her long-term goal is to franchise in larger cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Atlanta, to share her food art. Her current goal is getting a gourmet food truck and selling around the Stockton and Manteca area and possibly even at San Joaquin Delta College.

“No matter your situation, remember your goal at the end of the day… everything goes in steps and trust the process don’t rush it,” said Pubill.

She hopes to inspire others and make sure they know to keep striving for that goal.

For more information, visit dlilahscakery.com or follow her on Instagram @dlilahscakery.