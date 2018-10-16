Mimosa Gourmet steals spotlight while quenching crowd’s thirst

Downtown Stockton has been stealing the spotlight from its surrounding areas with the openings of new businesses.

One of the businesses investing in downtown is Mimosa Gourmet, a spot for guests to enjoy food and drinks.

The business draws in a crowd of not only young people, but people of all ages. Patrons are greeted and seated quickly, with modern and upbeat music playing in the background, which matched perfectly with the excitement about the giant mimosas ordered.

Serving breakfast and lunch and loved by vegetarians, the menu ranges from giant Nutella waffles to aged-angus burgers, sandwiches and more. There’s something for everyone.

All the rave is in the drinks.

The first location opened in Las Vegas where everything is grand and fabulous. That sort of excess can now be found in Stockton.

For $34.99 a super mimosa can be ordered which comes in a giant goblet or a regular for $8.50. Guests are given the option of 14 different flavors, such as pomegranate.

Mimosa Gourmet is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, and until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

To go and experience the greatness, Mimosa Gourmet can be found at the corner of 30 El Dorado Street in Stockton. Take out is available. For more information contact the restaurant at (209) 910-0156.