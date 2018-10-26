Hypnotist takes stage at Autumn Fest

On Thurs. Oct. 18, Associated Students of Delta College (ASDC) hosted Autumn Fest in the quad.

Autumn Fest was put together to celebrate the changing seasons, bring students together and facilitate the meeting of new people, according to ASDC Treasurer Guadalupe Mesa.

“It’s for the students so they can feel the college atmosphere like other community colleges have,” said Mesa. “It’s to represent the students on campus.”

With Danner Hall’s cafeteria still closed, the line for combination, pepperoni and cheese pizza from Costco quickly grew and went past Danner Hall towards Shima. The pizza, along with various sodas and candy, was provided for students for $5 or free with a Mustang Pass.

Hypnotists Sandman (Alan Sands) and Misty Knight amazed students while they enjoyed pizza. Slowly but surely, seven student volunteers went up to the stage by West Forum to experience a true hypnotic trance.

However, close to the beginning, one of the volunteers left midway and appeared to not be easily hypnotized.

Afterwards, another agreed that they didn’t fall into a hypnotic trance.

“I don’t think I got hypnotized,” said Delta student Melissa Torres. “I feel like it just made me more sleepy if anything. Most people got into it though. The guy next to me was doing everything they were telling him to do.”

About two of the volunteers were undoubtedly hypnotized and went through the varying scenarios Sandman and Misty provided. The hypnotized students huddled together for warmth, raised their arms as if balloons were carrying them away, pretended to be glued to their seats and more.

“We were under a time restraint,” said Sands. “We had to keep it under an hour.”

Sands has been doing stage hypnosis for 22 years while Knights has been doing clinical hypnosis for 30 years.