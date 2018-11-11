Danner re-opening fulfills some students’ requests

After reopening on Oct. 29, the Danner cafeteria is now back in business for the rest of the semester.

Danner being reopened has students spending more time on campus, offering a solution for complaints lodged up to this point in the semester by the student body.

“It’s more convenient, everything off campus is a good walk away and the food trucks can get expensive,” said student Maggie Abrica.

During the beginning of the semester, the cafeteria was closed — the result of food services employees opting to take the Supplemental Employees Retirement Plan. The positions weren’t refilled.

Due to this, students were left with limited breakfast or lunch options on campus, aside from small snacks and some hot food available in the bookstore.

Food trucks near the Locke and Holt buildings have been another alternative.

“I like the idea of having food trucks on campus because I can choose from a bigger variety of things rather than the limited items in the cafeteria,” said Lyric Tubman.

Options available in Danner are still limited, but include: chicken strips, build-your-own waffles, biscuits and gravy, as well as oatmeal and the salad bar.

The once-popular grill remains closed.

The reopening of Danner means less business for the food trucks.

“We have definitely been a lot slower since Danner reopened,” said Mobile Menuz worker Noun Neth.

Although many students prefer to get food from Danner because it is more affordable, others do enjoy the different options provided by the food trucks.

“Last I checked, Danner didn’t have the warm food out. They just had the boxes that keep food warm. I prefer Danner when the food is cooked right then and there,” said Delta student Travis Gross.

Danner makes a difference on the Delta campus by being not only a cafeteria offering affordable food to students, but also providing a place to sit, work and hang out with friends on campus.