Dead celebrated in Danner

Delta had its second Dia de los Muertos free student celebration in Danner Hall on Nov. 1.

The lower section of Danner Hall was decorated with a multitude of flowers and skulls and provided opportunities for students to learn about the holiday, as well as participate in fun arts and crafts.

Associate Professor of Mexican-American History Sarah Seekatz helped run the event and answered questions from students about traditions and the history involved in Dia de los Muertos.

“The purpose of Dia de los Muertos is to remember our loved ones and help guide their spirits back to our world,” Seekatz said. “It’s not a time to be sad, it’s a time for remembrance.”

Students were able to bring their own pictures of lost loved ones to place on a large ofrenda, an altar used to help guide spirits back to our world.

There were also arts and crafts activities, such as making skull rocks and decorating skull paper masks.

Each craft station provided background information on different aspects of Dia de los Muertos, like different games played and Alebrijes, spirit animals who guide lost spirits.

Students, including Nina Soto and Brianna Vasquez, attended as part of a class they were taking to learn more about Spanish traditions.

“The school has done a great job of making it really cool and fun,” Soto said. “My dad lived in Mexico and passed these traditions onto me.”

The celebration was run in conjunction with the Dia de los Muertos Scholarship Breakfast, which offered various Spanish dishes to help raise money for the La Raza Employees Association Scholarship fund.

“I don’t see a lot of celebration around Stockton normally,” said Vasquez.

The ofrenda at the event was filled with pictures of student’s loved ones and famous Hispanic figures, with each picture surrounded by objects each individual loved during their lives.

Music from popular Hispanic musicians played throughout the event and provided a fun, vibrant environment for students to learn more about Dia de los Muertos and Mexican and Spanish culture in general.

The event was sponsored by the Office of Student Equity and Diversity, as well as the La Raza Employees Association.