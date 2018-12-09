Former Delta officer helps wildfire victims

On Nov. 8, a wildfire started in Butte County and spread throughout parts of Northern California, killing at least 88 people and entirely destroying the town of Paradise.

Former Delta College Police Officer John Wolf has set up a donation campaign for the victims of the blaze, named the Camp Fire.

“This is a way to get donations for things they can use right now,” said Wolf.

Back in 2008, Wolf was the victim of a house fire, in which he and his family were left with almost nothing.

Wolf remembers it taking more than a year for his family to get back to where they had been before the fire.

“I want to bring awareness of how devastating this fire was for people,” said Wolf.

Wolf will be collecting donations from Friday to Monday and on Wednesdays until Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are being accepted near the Campus Police Department parking lot, across from the Shima parking lot, under a blue canopy tent.

Wolf’s goal after collecting donations is to travel to reception centers in Chico and Oroville to drop off the donations. He has been in contact with these area reception centers to make sure that the donations being collected can be used as daily items for the victims.

Some of the items that are being asked for include canned food, bottled water, new school supplies and new articles of clothing. Cash donations and used clothing will not be accepted.

Nursing professor Nicole Porter, culinary arts Professor Mark Berkner and political science professor Cirian Villavicencio also took part in collecting and delivering donations, as well as cooking and serving meals for evacuees.