What will it take to provide students with a functioning cafeteria?

As the year comes to a close and instructors and students begin to prepare for finals and the spring semester, many on campus are wondering if Delta will revive the grill in Danner Hall.

Danner originally closed completely at the beginning of the fall semester due to staff cutbacks, but has since reopened due to demand.

However, instead of restoring what Danner Hall originally was, only pre-made hot foods and refrigerated items were made available.

But for students who knew and loved the breakfast grill, it’s just not enough.

A majority of students on campus pay with money and time to attend Delta. We aren’t just paying for our education, but for services that come along with it such as a cafeteria grill where we can get fresh, hot food.

In the beginning of the semester, Delta offered food trucks which would surround campus at certain times as a solution to make up for lack of food on campus.

Although many took interest in them, prices were much higher at the food trucks compared to prices at the cafeteria grill prior to its closing.

The food trucks are now rarely seen around campus and as the weather gets colder, students are again left with few options for hot food.

“I really don’t know why they would get rid of the cafeteria in the first place,” said student Christina Torres. “I mean, like, I’m sure they have their reasons but do they really not care enough to provide us with decent food?”

The point of a cafeteria on campus is for students to be able to eat not only before and after classes, but in between so they don’t feel the need to leave campus.

When students leave between classes to get food, they’re less likely to want to come back to campus for their next class or classes, resulting in scarcity of attendance.

As students, many of us stay up late doing homework and get up early to go to classes, when the opportunity arises to leave campus (such as going home or out to eat), there’s a good chance a student will realize how tired they are, and find little motivation to make it to their next class.

Unfortunately, as much as this may seem like a student issue, when it begins to become excessive, it develops into a problem for Delta College as well.

If Delta’s priority is to keep students attending classes regularly, then the focus should be less on what fits the administration’s fiscal agenda, and more on what is going to keep students at school.