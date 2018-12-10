2018 Tree of Lights

Tree of Lights
Stockton’s Tree of Lights at night on Nov. 30, 2018. The tree lighting ceremony was rescheduled from Nov. 20th to a Tues. Dec. 11 due to the poor air quality. Lights on the tree can be bought and dedicated to loved one and all of the proceeds will go towards San Joaquin County Hospice services.
Tree of Lights 2
Board displaying donors and history of the tree located adjacent to the Tree of Lights on Dec. 3. The Stockton community is celebrating the tree’s 30th anniversary.
Tree of Lights 3
Stockton’s Tree of Lights on Dec. 3, 2018. The tree lighting ceremony was rescheduled from Nov. 20th to a Tues. Dec. 11 due to the poor air quality. Lights on the tree can be bought and dedicated to loved one and all of the proceeds will go towards San Joaquin County Hospice services.