Closures CAUSE UPSET

Student progress thwarted by five days of campus shutdowns

Classes on Wednesday, Dec. 5 were canceled for a national day of mourning. The proclamation came from President Donald J. Trump, the day after the death of President George H.W. Bush Nov. 30.

“President Bush led a great American life, one that combined and personified two of our Nation’s greatest virtues: an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to public service. Our country will greatly miss his inspiring example,” said Trump in his official proclamation issued Dec. 1.

The order shutdown parts of the federal government, including the Post Office. Delta College observed a holiday based on labor contracts from the California School Employees Association (CSEA) and the California Teachers’ Association (CTA).

The 2015-2018 CSEA contract specifies days declared “by the President or Governor of the state as a … mourning” day be a “paid holiday” for “all employees in the bargaining unit.” The 2015-2018 CTA contract states “Any additional holiday, or day for a public fast or thanksgiving appointed by the Governor or President,shall be observed as a non-duty day, provided that the day so appointed is one on which the public schools shall close.”

Students were informed of the closure via social media late Monday.

Still, some students showed up for class on Wednesday.

Alexander Brown Thomas said he didn’t receive any notification of the shutdown.

“I could’ve been sleeping,” he said.

It’s bad timing, considering finals start next week and professors are still recovering from the campus closure that took place beginning at noon on Nov. 15 and running through Nov. 25.

The initial shutdown caused a ripple effect, impacting much of the campus.

Culinary Arts students had a 50-percent off sale. The League of United Latin American Citizens Annual Youth Conference, scheduled for Nov. 16, was canceled. An Intramural Debate Tournament was slated for Nov. 17. It was rescheduled to Dec. 8.

Sports were also impacted, as games had to be canceled or moved. Scheduled practices were moved.

“Our staff was very understanding and supportive regarding the closure.

We did have to move some practice locations, times and even some game locations. We had two soccer games that moved out to Rabobank Stadium in Salinas and our volleyball game was pushed back a day. In addition, our women’s basketball team had a tournament that was canceled in the bay area. Overall, we were able to adjust. More importantly our thoughts and prayers go out to the city of Paradise and the surrounding areas,” said Tony Espinoza.

An email sent out at noon on Nov. 15 provided no advance notice about the possibility of classes being canceled. Students had started a petition on change.org in response to Stanislaus State canceling classes in Turlock and Stockton.

“Well that’s a little irresponsible cause people could have stuff to turn in and it’s so close to finals so people might need to use the library,” said student Sara Canela.

Campus is still recovering from the effects of the time off.

Brown Thomas, who came on Dec. 5, said he was “upset.”

“You have to wake up expecting that you have to go to class and you show up and it’s empty,” he said.