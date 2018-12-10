Poor air quality disrupts home games

When Delta College closed for the week of Nov. 19 due to poor air quality, many campus events were canceled or postponed.

Delta College campus was originally closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18 and was then extended to all of Thanksgiving week.

Delta sporting events, including both men’s and women’s soccer playoff games, which were scheduled to be played Nov. 17 at Delta College were part of the cancellations.

Both games were rescheduled to Nov. 20 and were moved to Hartnell College’s Rabobank Stadium.

While both teams were still technically the home team, the Mustangs had to play important games on unfamiliar turf after going undefeated at home during the season.

“The players were very concerned about the location change due to the fact that the team was undefeated at home and the venue was actually closer to the opposing team. When you have to travel for a game, short or long distances it is taxing on any team,” said men’s soccer Head Coach Joshua Bradley.

The men’s soccer team lost the game 1-0 against the Skyline Trojans and were knocked out of the playoffs.

The women’s team won it’s game against the Canada Colts 2-1 and would go on to advance to the California Community College Athletics Association state championships.

Athletic Director Tony Espinoza worked with teams to move the games in time.

“We had two soccer games that moved out to Rabobank Stadium in Salinas and our volleyball game was pushed back a day. In addition, our women’s basketball team had a tournament that was canceled in the bay area. Overall, we were able to adjust,” said Espinoza.

The transition between stadiums was handled well, according to Bradley.

“The training staff and administration made the change in venue very easy and were on call to help both soccer programs secure an alternate venue, transportation, and support staff the day of the event. Delta college was well represented in a time of need,” Bradley said.

