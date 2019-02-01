Local ‘queens’ aim to take over the world, one performance at a time

On Jan. 29, the Deliberation Room hosted a Pride Night drag show organized by Hellen Heels which featured Katana Rei, Faye Mennon, Jaymeian Moore and Mercury Rising.

The show consisted of lip-syncing, dancing on table tops and more.

“It was awesome, “ said Oscar Ochoa, an audience member.

The show started with Heels offering comedic relief with phrases like: “I didn’t know Deja Vu had two locations.” Each queen had their moment of fame and the crowd was far from disappointed.

It was clear each queen was different in the way they interacted with the crowd but they had the same result.

Take Heels for example.

She started off her performance acting as Miranda Priestly from “The Devils Wears Prada.” She asked for a volunteer before she performed and handed them a blue sweater to act out the sweater agreement between Miranda and Andy.

She then followed that performance with a mix of Demi Lovato’s greatest hits including “Confident” and “Cool for the Summer.”

The audience sang each hit with Heels.

“I am jealous of their makeup,” said Julieannne Cavuolette, an audience member.

Though all drag queens had wardrobe changes, Faye Mennon’s was confusing.

She starts off with a darker almost Beyonce meets Sarah Sanderson from “Hocus Pocus” outfit. She ends the show in a bright free-spirited number.

It was like we were seeing two different people.

Mennon had said it was the joy of the audience that got her hooked on being a drag queen.

She started doing drag at age 15 for charity show at a local Unitarian Church. But her new drag queen persona, Faye, is just three-years old.

Mennon described Faye as “gothy” and “definitely witchy.”

“She’s the nicest Satanic queen you’ll ever meet,” said Mennon.

Mennon explained what drag means to her.

“Drag is a art form, so there is so many different aspects to it rather than just playing up the sexual … there is all different kinds of women which means they’re all different kinds of drag,” added Mennon.

Mennon struggled with self confidence but said drag helped empower her and give her confidence.

She recommends everyone try out drag.

Mercury Rising is in drag six days a week. She loves it though she was peer pressured to do it, another queen said.

Rising makes her own costumes from curtains but that doesn’t stop her from owning the stage.

For anyone who wants to go to a drag show there are three simple rules and suggestions the Queens would say to follow including: Flash photography is mandatory, the more you tip the better opportunity it is to dress up and be better.

And lastly to drink because the more you drink the better they look.

“Drag is kind of taking over the world so get with the times,” said Mennon.