‘Healing Through the Arts’ spotlights mental health

The L.H. Horton Gallery held a reception for it’s newest exhibit, “Break the Silence: Sharing Stories on Mental Health and Healing Through the Arts,” on Jan. 24. The exhibits’ works explore the theme of mental health.

“Healing Through the Arts” will be on display at the gallery until Feb. 14.

Healing Through the Arts Attendees gather for the artist introduction at the reception for the Healing Through the Arts exhibit at the LH Horton Jr. Gallery at Delta College on Jan. 24. Photo by Dawn LeAnn Healing Through The Arts Jan Marlese Gallery Director, Heather Bradford M.A. counselor in the Counseling and Special Services Center at SJDC, Drew Strachan NAMI SJC Volunteer Outreach Coordinator. Healing Through The Arts Jason Teixeira, student, speaks with artist Jennifer Ewing about her work “Spirit Boats and Paintings” are seen in background. Healing Through The Arts Chrysta Saenz student artist (“The Realm,” one of the masks) and Joseph Bergadine looking at a piece by artist Pamela Paulsrud.