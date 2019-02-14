Get healthy with Go Falafel

(Top) Sam Hissayko, owner of Go Falafel, cuts meat on kabob-like rotator. (Bottom) A Go Falafel employee prepares a Greek salad. PHOTOS BY TYRA GREEN

Go Falafel started out as a food truck that would sit along Pacific Avenue’s frontage road

Now, the food purveyor has a new and bigger location located on Alpine Avenue in Stockton.

This restaurant serves Mediterranean Cuisine, Lebanese and Greek foods.

Go Falafel opened as a restaurant last year and has been doing well since.

On the menu are items such as gyros, Greek salad, shawerma, and of course falafel. They also offer a lot of vegan options.

Along with those items, they also make their hummus fresh from scratch daily.

Falafel is a dish of ground chickpeas covered in spices, that is usually eaten with pita bread.

Inside the theme resembles Santorini with colors such as a crisp white and vibrant blue. There was also Greek music being played.

On the right side of restaurant there were pastries such as baklava, a paper dough stuffed with walnuts and covered in syrup and pistachios.

Patrons can now order from them using DoorDash or Uber Eats and get food delivered straight to their door.

The restaurant also does catering and sells a family value tray.

Go Falafel reminds people to “go falafel, go veggie, go healthy, and go fresh.”