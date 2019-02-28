Basketball ends regular season at Sacramento City

With the regular season coming to an end, the Delta College men’s and women’s basketball teams went on the road on Feb. 22 to play against Sacramento City College.



Coming into the game off of a loss the women’s team came back with an 82-71 win in the first game of the doubleheader.



“We’re coming off a loss so we plan on bouncing back tonight,” said women’s Assistant Coach Jessica Delacruz.



It was clear from the start of the women’s game this was going to be Delta’s win since the team had a comfortable lead for most of the game. Sankia Braxton led the team with 26 points and ten rebounds.



The men came into the night with a 14-game winning streak that Sac City brought to an end as the Panthers defeated the Mustangs 79-74.



Spencer Monteiro’s performance highlighted the men’s game finishing with 16 points.



“At times the coach is overboard but we’ve been on top of our stuff lately,” said Monteiro.



Throughout the game, Monteiro played well making dunks and blocking the opposing teams shots.



Delta men’s team suffered a loss at the end the season, but it was an outstanding regular season that saw the Mustangs win the league championship.



“We have already won the league, right now we’re getting ready for the playoffs,” said men’s Head Coach Rich Ressa.