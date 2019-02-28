Basketball gets set to open up postseason play

Postseason basketball returns to Delta this weekend as the men’s team and the women’s team open the Central California Conference Athletic Association playoffs at home. The women’s team takes on Reedley on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. before the men’s team tips off against Butte at 7:30 p.m.



Earning the No. 3 seed the women’s team went 14-2 in Big 8 Conference play and are 23-5 on the season.



Winners of eight out of the last nine games,the team have gone 9-2 at home this season.



Sankia Braxton leads a balanced scoring attack averaging 14.6 points per game as they have five players that average at least 8.8 points per game.



Paiton Demps, 13.1 points per game, and Donwanae Anthony, 12.6 points per game, also average in double figures.



Braxton was recently named to the All-State First Team while Demps earned Second Team All-State honors.



Last season they made the playoffs as the No. 10 seed but opened the postseason on the road and suffered a 74-69 loss to Siskiyous.



Two years ago they hosted a playoff game and defeated Solano 68-64.



Seeing the team’s 14-game winning streak snapped in the regular season finale the men’s team ended the season at 22-6 overall and 14-2 in the Big 8 Conference to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.



Going 12-1 at home this season the Mustangs will take on a Butte team previously defeated at home by a 82-60 final score back on Dec. 14.



Spencer Monteiro leads the Mustangs’ offense averaging 17.8 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds per game while Cameron Peiters is one of three others to average in double figures averaging 15.3 points per game.



Head Coach Rich Ressa was just named as the Big 8 Conference Coach of the Year.



Both programs are looking to try and capture their first ever state championship.