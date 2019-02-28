Mustangs baseball has eight-game winning streak snapped

After a tough 8-7 loss to De Anza on Feb. 19, the Mustangs baseball team had its eight-game winning streak come to an end.

“Well, we’ve come back before and you saw right there we came back again, but couldn’t close it out unfortunately, we made some mistakes in the last inning that cost us and they took advantage of them. We hit some balls hard at the end there and hit into a double play unfortunately and that’s baseball, that’s the way it goes sometimes,” Head Coach Reed Peters said.

With Big 8 Conference play starting on Feb. 26, the 2018 defending state champs, the Mustangs still have work to do.

“I think it’s still a work in progress you know, we got to come, show up ready to play,” said Peters. “I don’t think we showed up ready to play today. Took us 5 to 6 innings to get it to where we were starting to play like we were capable of, but we got to come ready to play and we didn’t do that today.”

The Mustangs have strengths as a team, pitching wise and offensively.

“I think our starting pitching is pretty good, all three of those guys have done a pretty good job for us this year and still looking for some answers in the bullpen I think and offensively we got a pretty good lineup. It’s still a work in progress, it’s still early right now and we will see what we can do” said Peters.

As a whole, the Mustangs pitching staff have an ERA of 4.03, 147 strikeouts and allowing 4 home runs. On the offensive side, with a fielding percentage of .963 and 7 stolen bases allowed, it’s looking good for them.

“Our attitude in terms of coming ready to play everyday and doing the right thing we struggle a little bit on that at times, we don’t come ready to play, that’s the 2 loses we have where we didn’t come ready to play so we got to come ready to play every single day,” said Peters.

Coming back ready to play, the Mustangs followed the loss to De Anza with two wins against Mission College to improve to 11-2 on the season before the start of conference play.