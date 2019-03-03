Chicken and waffles brighten students’ futures with annual fundraiser

On Thursday, Feb. 21, the African American Employee Council (AAEC) hosted its annual chicken and waffle scholarship fundraiser as part of its Black History Month celebration.

The event took place in Danner Hall from 4:30 p.m. to 7p.m. where students, staff, and community members of all ages showed up to purchase take-out boxes of freshly-made waffles and fried chicken

It was divided into stations where each person would be directed to receive their meal and in a take-out box after turning in their ticket.

Tickets were purchased by members of the council ahead of time or at the event for $12 or $10 for students.

The fundraiser was titled “Motown Sound.” Organizers played Motown music in the background while patrons watched waffles being made.

AAEC members and their families, as well as other students and staff from Delta were at the event volunteering and showing support by making waffles, ushering and serving food.

“We do this every year to raise money for underprivileged students at Delta College,” said council member, Angela Williams. “Students are always having a hard time staying in college and finding money for college so I’m just really proud and honored to be part of an organization that really cares about the students here and does something to actually help them.”

The AAEC was founded in 1991 and since then members have been dedicated to providing support, advocacy and scholarship funding to students who are underprivileged and/or of African descent.

Proceeds from the annual event go towards scholarship funds and benefit educational success of students as well as the advancement of the council.

The chicken and waffles fundraiser can be looked forward to once again next year in February during Black History Month.