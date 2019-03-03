Racism is not and never was funny

Racism is defined as the belief one race is inferior in social hierarchy than another.

The idea of racism goes back as far as history will allow us to learn, but society has come a long way as far as acceptance of one another’s race and the idea we’re all different on the outside, and all human on the inside.

Unfortunately, however, there are many who are still insensitive to the idea of respecting other races.

Racism is no longer a social norm in today’s society and has evolved from a belief into a disease.

Symptoms of racism include being intolerant and insensitive to the way people of different shapes and colors look, sound and go about life.

A key difference between historical racism and racism now, is much of today’s racism is hidden in plain sight and comes from people who claim to be sensitive and tolerant.

For instance, luxury clothing brand Gucci recently faced backlash for creating and selling a turtleneck “blackface” sweater that was all black that covered the mouth with a design that mimicked large pink lips.

The product was quickly removed from the site and Gucci publicly apologized, but in the apology never once denied the intent of the style they had chosen for the sweater.

Some people actually thought it was funny and those who didn’t find any humor in it either began to boycott the clothing company or began making jokes about a “whiteface” sweater that was all pale and had tiny lips over the mouth.

This is just one of many modern examples seen on the internet of modern racism.

The bottom line is none of it was funny.

Racism is really only funny to people who claim not to be racist but turn around and go on social media and make jokes about racial stereotypes.

You don’t have to believe your race is superior to be a racist.

Making these jokes and being insensitive to racial and ethnic groups that you are not a part of most definitely is a form of textbook racism.

We as a society need to recognize racist jokes and commentary when we see it or see people laughing at it instead of turning the blind eye simply because “you can’t change what people believe.”

Not calling out people who make fun of racial stereotypes is just as bad as participating in the laughter; you are accepting it.

Public displays of racism are not and never will be funny so we shouldn’t be accepting to the behavior.

Society may have come a long way in the sense of accepting one another, but with people still constantly being made fun of on social media and even behind closed doors, we still have a long way to go.

