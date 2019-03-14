ASDC Food Pantry grand opening today

On March 15 Delta will open its expanded food pantry, growing from a two-shelf operation, to an entire store. This food pantry is available to all with a valid student identification.

A survey of almost 40,000 community college students from 57 locations released this month found alarming results from our student populations, among respondents:

50 percent were “food insecure, in the prior 30 days”

60 percent were “housing insecure, in the previous year”

19 percent were “homeless in the previous year”

The survey, released in partnership with the community college system and The Hope Center, found half of those surveyed are food insecure and worry whether they’ll have money for their next meal.

Delta College is taking action in that area.

This food pantry wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the greater Stockton community and members of the Associated Students of Delta College (ASDC). members.

“I think it’s good that it’s finally going to help more people than before,” said ASDC member Antonio De La Torre.

A grant from the chancellor’s office allowed Delta to expand its food pantry, now taking up all of the former Shima Lounge in Shima 101C.

This is an important resource for college students because food insecurity undermines student’s academic success.

“The highest incidence of basic needs insecurity is found in the Northern Coastal, Northern Inland, and Greater Sacramento regions of California,” according to The Hope Center survey.

ASDC plans on sustaining the food pantry by “relying obviously on the community and our partners within the community to donate, were gonna be working with Second Harvest and Stockton food bank,” said Shayla Walker director of student activities.

ASDC is also actively looking for volunteers to help with the food pantry.

Currently the Food Bank does not have a website, as its still being put together. Once it’s completed students will be able to register for volunteer hours on the site.

“I know certain individuals are tight and not everyone can work to support their families. I’d want it to encourage people but not to completely rely on it” said student Kayleigh Mezey.

In honor of Delta’s first official food pantry there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today.

To read the California Community College’s

#RealCollege Survey visit deltacollegian.net/hopecenter

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Students must submit an application for access to resources. More information is available for Delta College students at deltacollege.edu/student-life/office-student-activities/student-food-pantry

The Food Pantry is located in Shima 101 at these hours:

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.