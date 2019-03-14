Baseball suffers first losing streak of season.

On a cold windy day, the team took a chance and played through the rainy weather ending up on the wrong side of a 7-2 final score against Diablo Valley.

“I feel like we could have done a lot better than we did, we just didn’t come out with the energy we needed and we took the game too lightly and that’s how the game turns around and bites you in the butt,” said Mustangs catcher Thomas Greely.

It was the first time all season long that the Mustangs lost two games in a row and they did it without head coach Reed Peters.

Head coach Reed Peters wasn’t present for the March 5 game due to an incident at the previous game where he was put on a one-game suspension after an argument with an umpire.

“[He} wasn’t there on Tuesday and made a big impact on the team because we were flat and had no energy…he brings a intense and hardcore vibe out when he coaches and we didn’t have that edge,” said Mustangs right fielder Vinny Bologna.

“In the past we have been able to bounce back after a loss and handle the next game appropriately and I hope this is another one of those examples. Its baseball, teams lose all the time and i don’t think we should think too much into how many times it happens until it comes down to the wire and toward the end of the season where one game can lead to playoffs but at this point there is still a lot of season left, a lot of things can happen so I’m not too worried about it,” said Greely.

Late in the game Vinny Bologna hurt himself on the field when he dove for the ball and seemed to be seriously injured.

“I dove for the ball and I was fully extended and my glove was turned over and exposing my shoulder when I hit the ground, I felt like it popped out and I tore it but I got lucky,” said Bologna.

Bologna said the loss is an opportunity to learn from after getting two of the Mustangs three hits while also scoring a run.

“We usually learn from it and respond and we didn’t respond after being down 6-0 in the fourth,” said Bologna. “We were trying to do too much at the plate and got away from playing our game and doing what we do best. Bullpen kept the game to where it needed to be for a potential comeback but we just simply didn’t hit and that happens in baseball sometimes.”

Bouncing back, the Mustangs defeated the Vikings 7-2 and 20-7 to win the series.

Earlier this week they opened a three-game series against Cabrillo with a 9-3 win to improve to 16-4 on the season.

Kevin Kyle struck out ten and allowed just two earned runs over seven innings to pick up the win.

The Mustangs next home game is today at 2:30 p.m. against Cabrillo.

Baseball Honors

Zack Mathis was named as the Delta College Male Athlete Mustang of th Month for the month of February. He currently leads the team with 25 runs batted in and is hitting .333 on the season.

Vinny Bologna recently was honored as the CCCAA NorCal Player of the Week after going 7 for 14 with a grand slam home run and nine runs batted in. He leads the team in several offensive categories including batting average, .373, and home runs with five.





