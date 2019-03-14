‘Captain Marvel’ sets stage for MCU finale

The first round of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is beginning to come to a close and one of those final steps is Marvel’s latest movie, “Captain Marvel.”



“Captain Marvel” opened on March 8, and introduces us to the last piece of the puzzle for “Avengers: Endgame,” a hero named Vers.



Vers is a member of the elite alien warrior race Kree, whose mission is to hunt down a species called the Skrulls.



The Skrulls are a group of shapeshifters who had been terrorizing the galaxy, and on her first mission, Vers runs into trouble when trying to rescue a Kree spy.



In the comics, Captain Marvel is the Superman of the Marvel Universe, seemingly unable to lose to anyone once her powers are at their fullest.



Compared to movies like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Iron Man”, Captain Marvel is much more of a fun, light-hearted movie.There’s no deep narrative, no complex timelines, no big ensemble teamup.



“Captain Marvel” is simply a fun, action-packed superhero movie with a brave heroine seeking only to do what’s good for her family and her people.

The lead actress, Brie Larson, brings some life to Captain Marvel, though she struggled with finding a line between a fun, easy-going girl and a stoic, emotionless superhero.



The star of the show was by far the main villain Talos,played by Ben Mendelsohn, who brought some much needed comedy into an otherwise by the books superhero movie.



The placement of this movie in the MCU timeline is odd, as it is a prequel to all Marvel movies other than the World War II-era “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The movie is packed with objects and references to objects that would later become of great importance in the MCU, such as the formation of the Avengers.



These references somewhat bog down the movie, as any fan who’s been keeping up on the MCU will get tired of references to things that they’ve already seen.



The best part about this movie though, is the very beginning of the movie. Normally, Marvel movies have an opening crawl with scenes from a variety of Marvel movies.



However, the opening crawl of “Captain Marvel” is instead filled with the late Stan Lee’s various movie cameos, and the movie itself is dedicated to Stan Lee.



In a way, “Captain Marvel” makes an average Marvel movie a dedication to the entire MCU.



“Captain Marvel” may not be an out of the ballpark movie, but it certainly did its job getting me excited for the big finale in “Avengers: Endgame.”



