Communication class project feeds Stockton homeless

Feed the homeless Sunday March 17 at 12 p.m.

A group of students at Delta College are doing a group project for Nicole Sandoval’s group communications class that involves feeding the homeless. The assigned class project is to do a community service activity. Sandoval doesn’t specify where or how to do the project.

Students Candace Smith, Jackie Medrano, Jake Dutra and Jailine Ramirez want everyone to be the change that they wish to see in the world. On March 17 at noon, the group will feed the homeless.

The students are seeking donated food or simply to help feed the homeless and do a good deed, said Candice Smith.

For more information, the group may be contacted via email at Ontothenext19@gmail.com.

The group will be meeting at 306 E. Main St. in Stockton Sunday on March 17 at 12 p.m. in the downtown area.

The small group communication project serves two purposes: one, to practice small group communication concepts within a larger project that, two, allows the students an opportunity to demonstrate an understanding of the course material by using a hands on approach and giving back to the community said Delta Professor Nicole Sandoval.

The students are tasked with creating, planning, organizing, and executing a group project that involves a community service activity.

Students learn through real life experiences.

The combination of having students practice the course material in a real world context and having the results of their efforts contribute to the greater good is a perfect example of contextualized learning said Sandoval.

The ultimate goal here is for students to reflect on how they worked as a group.

“Ideally both the students and the community benefit from the project,” said Sandoval.