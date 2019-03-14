‘Crystal’ marks first for ‘Cirque’

“Crystal” performers practice in front of fellow performers in preparation for their tour. Photos contributed by Matt Beard

Cirque Du Soleil will be bringing the show “Crystal” to Stockton from April 3-7 in the Stockton Arena.

For the first time, Cirque Du Soleil has combined ice and acrobats with 43 cast members, something the group has wanted to do for years. Recruitment for the show started back in 2017.

It follows lead character, Crystal, a misfit teenager, as she searches for her purpose. The audience follows her on a journey into her own imagination to find her strength and meets her alter ego in a surreal setting, according to the show’s tour publicist, Julie DesMarais.

“A lot of the acts in the show are new to Cirque Du Soleil including trapeze artists wearing ice skates, extreme ice skaters and aerial and tumbling acts,” said DesMarais.

Photos contributed by Matt Beard

Cirque Du Soleil first started in 1984 and “Crystal” is its 42nd show. It’s the first show on ice.

“People should come see this show because it’s very unique,” said DesMarais. “It’s a spectacle, a new experience. It ventures into different types of art and everyone should enjoy the experience ‘Crystal’ brings.”

Photos contributed by Matt Beard

Photos contributed by Matt Beard

“Crystal” is directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila.

This new show invites people of all ages to come and suspend their reality and become empowered as they follow Crystal’s journey.

The show includes stunning visual projections and music along with the risk factor that accompanies ice skating while performing acrobatics.

Tickets are on sale right now for the Stockton and Sacramento performances at cirquedusoleil.com.