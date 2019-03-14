Plant sales help Horticulture program

Every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the rest of the semester, the Horticulture Club will be holding a plant sale consisting of student-grown plants.

“The horticulture club raised a veggie start crop from seed to little starts that are about four inches, and then the rest of the horticulture program and the students have taken a plant and basically reproduce it over and over again and fill out shelves,” said Horticulture Club President Kim Valdez.

Mirna Juarez and Corbin Hall depotting plants in preparation for the plant sale. Photo by Catlan Nguyen

Their selection includes flowers, vegetables, succulents and more.

They will also sell start packs with seeds to encourage more people to buy and grow their own plants.

Kaci Hurst rearranging plants for the plant sale. Photo by Catlan Nguyen

All proceeds will go to the Horticulture program, which will allow students to go on field trips and industry tours.

“For a little while, we were in transition as far as faculty and staffing goes and so we have not consistently had a plant sale for a couple of semesters now,” said Horticulture Club adviser Tina Candelo. “Now that full-time faculty has been hired and the Horticulture club has gained a lot of ground in the last year or so, it’s kind of like a fresh start. We’re rebuilding and in the process of updating our plant stock.”

The nursery is student-staffed and student-driven.

Succulents placed during the plant sale. Photo by Catlan Nguyen

The Horticulture Club also is looking to create a community garden by collaborating with other clubs to provide more for city residents and students.

“My favorite part of being in the Horticulture club is the people,” said Horticulture Club member Corbin Hall. “It’s just a really good group of people. We all get along pretty well. Also, just being around the plants is really nice and therapeutic.”