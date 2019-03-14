Spring Fair brings artists to Danner

The Fashion Department is back at it in 2019 with the annual Spring Fair.

On March 6 and 7, Delta’s fashion department held the handmade jewelry and unique fashion extravaganza of the year.



This two-day event takes place every March, where designers of every caliber come together in Danner Hall to show off and sell their work to the public.



Selections included handmade jewelry from around the world, unique handbags and purses, clothing, wallets, buttons, plush dolls, key chains and even peanut brittle.



Each of these individual items is made from scratch by the sellers, and and each design or piece of work had its own story that made it so unique.

One stand, run by Monica Dominici and her husband James from Hawaii, featured exclusive Hawaiian sterling silver and beaded jewelry designs, created by the Dominicis.



All of the stands were unique in their own way and brought something to the table worth stopping for.



One stand in particular that got a lot of attention from customers was artist Michelle Estrada, who makes her own plush dolls, plush keychains, buttons, wallets and more.



According to Estrada, who’s been doing this for less than a year,each of the larger plush dolls takes “about 8 hours” to complete.



“I really like the expression on people’s faces when they see the plush dolls, and it makes me happy to see them happy,” said Estrada. “I went to a craft fair about six months ago and I saw somebody make some similar stuff, and I didn’t know you could make stuff other than blankets and scarves out of crochet and I was amazed and wanted to make them; so that’s what I did.”



Estrada’s work was sold in upper Danner on both days and was one of the high interest points of the fair.



If you weren’t able to attend this year, make sure to catch Estrada next year as well as the peanut brittle stand, which features a variety or assorted flavors of homemade peanut brittle, and all the other one-of-a-kind stands you’ll only find at the annual Spring Fair.