Stockton Heat defeat Bakersfield Condors

On Friday, March 8, the Stockton Heat played at Stockton Arena and never trailed on the way to a 4-1 win over a Bakersfield Condors team that the Heat has struggled to beat this season.

The win was just its second win in nine games against the Condors this season.

With 8:58 on the clock left in the first period, Kerby Rychel scored his team-leading 23rd goal to give the Heat an early lead.

“Every game is huge and we are turning in the right direction,” said Rychel.

In the second period Alan Quine extended the Heat lead with his 19th goal on the season.

With ten minutes and forty-one seconds left in the second period, Bakersfield finally scored to cut the lead in half making it 2-1.

With 8:56 left in the second period Glenn Gawdin got heated with one of the Bakersfield hockey players and ended up in the penalty box for three minutes for slashing.

Despite being down a man the Heat extended their lead with a short-handed goal by Dillon Dube.

Right winger Buddy Robinson scored the only goal of the third period to make it 4-1.

Heat goalie Jon Gillies saved 36 shots on the night while Condors goalie Stuart Skinner had just 18 saves.

“We kept them out of the net tonight. We take it one day at a time and we have been playing very well, it’s been a good run for us all,” said Gillies.

