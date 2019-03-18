Democrats leaning toward split vote for 2020 election

Heading into the 2020 elections, we see a complete switch, bringing into focus the side set on ousting President Donald J. Trump.

Bernie Sanders, who ran for the Democratic party nomination in 2016, became the tenth person to make a run for the 2020 presidency, announcing his candidacy in mid-February. Following him, roughly two weeks later, was Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the eleventh.

Previous names also include: Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar.

With the sudden surge of Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination, when does it stop being about the people and more about the person in charge?

Arguably, a strong reason for all of the interest in presidential politics comes from the person currently in charge of our country.

Trump’s time in office so far has definitely been the target of many.

From his actions such as a need to build a new border wall and immigration crackdowns, the desire for his replacement has been drastically increasing.

Combine said interest from Democrats with the previous reason and a constantly-contested administration, things get far more intense.

College students and friends Jimena Gomez and Delany Carr seemed in agreement about the president playing a key factor in the increasing number of Democratic candidates.

“I feel like this keeps happening in turn,” said Carr, a student currently attending University of the Pacific. “A Democratic president gets chosen for the next running in the response from the last Republican president.”

Gomez, a San Joaquin Delta College student, referenced the small amount of Democrats running for office in the previous election.

“It was kind of like crickets last time,” said Gomez.

According to a poll from New Jersey’s Monmouth University, 94% of Democrats agree Trump needs to go, with Sanders leading among announced runners.

However, should former Vice President Joe Biden decide to run, it could significantly shift the party.

Monmouth University’s survey listed Biden as a frontrunner among possible and confirmed candidates.

Biden hinted to CNN on March 12 about an announcement regarding his 2020 status coming soon.

Should he reveal a bid for the office, we could see a split party among Democrats.

Trump or not, the American people will see more changes among the candidates.

Some may drop out, some may join in.

With elections more than a year away, who knows where we will be with our options.