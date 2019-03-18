Discussion continues over removal of remedial courses

The Delta College Academic Senate met on March 6, and discussion of California AB 705’s implementation continued to dominate the conversation.

Students have been required to take an assessment test in math and English when they enter college to determine their placement level.

Up until now, many students have been held back in remedial classes due to their performance on the placement tests.

Starting this summer, under AB 705, students will be placed directly in transfer-level classes with weekly hours of required lab support — a co-requisite course — instead of requiring students to spend months or years in remedial classes.

These changes prompted discussions in recent meetings, which led Kathleen Bruce, Academic Senate president, to invite Dr. James Todd, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction and planning, to provide data to the Senate supporting the curriculum changes.

Todd’s presentation showed positive outcomes for students in other states that have adopted the new curriculum.

Todd showed students of color and students of low income, who have traditionally been more impacted by the remedial classes, are outperforming state averages in the new math classes that require co-requisite courses.

The changes have prompted some concern from academic senators.

David Thomas, Academic Senate second vice president and professor in Applied Science, Business, & Technology, expressed concern the state law requires technical certificates to show a math class with “Algebra” in the title.

Thomas said that if this matter isn’t addressed, the technical certificates may not be accepted by potential employers.

Gene Acevedo, Senate vice president for adjunct faculty, said the positive studies Todd cited were in states that didn’t match California’s minority population percentage, which by necessity must reflect “assimilated” versus “non-assimilated” students.

Non-assimilated students are tested not only on math, but on ability to communicate. Acevedo requested data reflecting statistics in other states with similar Latino populations, such as Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Todd was optimistic about Delta implementing the changes required by AB705.

“Beginning this summer, all students will have access to enroll in transfer-level courses, which may include just-in-time academic support, so that our students can be successful and reach their academic goals in a timely fashion,” Todd wrote in an email after the meeting. “We’re employing new math and English placements at Delta so we can help our students succeed in math and English right when they arrive, and we’re excited to be doing so!”

Also discussed was a report given by Bruce regarding the ongoing issue of providing food services at Delta.

Bruce stressed the importance of solving food insecurity for students and providing a safe place to gather.

Bruce is working closely with Associated Students of Delta College and the Food Services department to develop a food-services forum in April.

Prior to the forum, students will get a food-services survey.

Bruce urged all senate members to encourage students to participate.

Students have been requesting more food options be available on campus, especially in rainy weather, when running back-and-forth to food trucks is more burdensome.

Bruce said she has read blueprints and discussed a cafeteria plan with Culinary Services and Christopher Guptill, dean of Arts and Communication. Bruce will present the new plan to the Executive Leadership Team shortly.

The next Academic Senate meeting will take place on March 20.