Ladybugs released at Boggs Tract garden

Chavez High School and UOP students volunteer at the rock painting station. Photos by Jaelyn Moralis

A local farm called Puentes on Saturday, March 9 hosted a ladybug release for the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

Many students and even kids ranging from 3 years old all the way to the age of 20 came to show support to the local farm by being present and showing enthusiasm.

The farm gave out handful of ladybugs to the kids so that they were able to place it onto the plants so they can see first hand ladybugs are helpful.

“I think the ladybug release was a very interesting experience and not to mention how it was a first time for everybody to have a handful of ladybugs in their hand. Despite the weather, the vibe and the environment was great! I personally had a lot of fun with friends, meeting new people, and simply enjoying the moment itself,” said Chelsea Vang.

The farm released about 30,000 ladybugs total. Ladybugs provide assistance to plants in many ways such as getting rid of crop damaged by aphids, mealybugs and other destructive insect pests.

The lady bugs sit in a cotton sac which then they are placed in a freezer where they sleep. Photos by Jaelyn Moralis

“It was a nice to experience the release of the ladybugs to the crops it gives us the understanding of their importance to the farm,” said Delta student Mbugua Munyutu.

The farm held many engaging activities that kids could learn to do such as painting rocks, labeling what parts on a ladybug and even walking around looking at different plants or feeding chicken.

Kenda Templeton the Director of Boggs Tract aka Puentes stated that she is “always looking for volunteers to come out and help in anyway possible”. She can be emailed at Ktempleton@puentessca.org for more information.