‘Symphony Mix Live’ event to be held on campus

Stockton Symphony conductor Peter Jaffe will be hosting a live recording of his Symphony Mix radio show.

On the show, which airs monthly on Delta College’s radio station KWDC, Jaffe previews the month’s Stockton Symphony performance and breaks down some of the pieces to be featured.

Classical music can be highly nuanced and complex, with layers of different meanings musically, but Jaffe simplifies the works clip-by-clip. The event, Symphony Mix Live, is free to attend will be held on Tuesday, April 9 in Shima 146 at 11:00a.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/symphony-mix-live-tickets-59079956741