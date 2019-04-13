Board of trustees hear appeal for SB 291

Vice President of Instruction and Planning Dr. James Todd and two students representing the Student Senate for California Community Colleges presented information pushing for the advocacy of SB291 at the April 9 board meeting.

SB291, sponsored by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino), will provide college students new need-based grant awards linked to the total cost of attendance for California community colleges, which will account for the gift aid students already receive.

“It’s going to eliminate a lot of loan debt and reduce excessive work obligations because the reality is the tuition-based system that we have nowadays does not cover everything like total cost of attendance,” said Senator of Legislative Affairs Colm Fitzgerald.

The bill will helpfully reform the financial aid system for California Community College students.

Proceeding the discussion on SB291 the city council of Manteca introduced a proposal to board members that will allow them to sale a property at no cost.

They want to sale this property to be used as a resource center for people who are homeless to get the services they need.

“This is basically a gathering location for people who are homeless who can get services and get connected with veterans, social services, and mental health assistance,” said Don Smail, Economic Development Manager of Manteca.

They ask the board members support this proposal in hopes to remedy the homeless problem.

Delta is one of four agencies that will share in proceeds of it.

The voting for the proposal will be on April 21 giving the council members enough time to consider the information given.